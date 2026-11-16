Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning playwright Bruce Norris’ Downstate has extended its Broadway run through February 14, 2027. It was previously scheduled to play through January 10. Downstate began previews on October 22 and opened on November 15.

In downstate Illinois, four men convicted of sex crimes against minors live together in a group home, their every movement governed by restrictions that continue to close in around them. The house’s fragile order begins to fracture as an accuser arrives to confront his abuser, bringing with him a storm of unspoken memories.

Downstate features Cassie Beck as Em, K. Todd Freeman as Dee, Francis Guinan as Fred, Adrian Martinez as Felix, Al'Jaleel McGhee as Gio, Thomas Sadoski as Andy, Ivy Wolk as Effie and Liza Colón-Zayas as Ivy.

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