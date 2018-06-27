A Bronx Tale Musical Sets Broadway Closing Date

The Broadway musical A Bronx Tale will play its final performance at the Longacre Theatre on August 5, 2018. The new musical began previews on November 3, 2016 and officially opened on December 1, 2016. By closing, A Bronx Tale will have played 29 previews and 700 regular performances.



Co-directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks, with a book by Chazz Palminteri, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater, A Bronx Tale takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. The musical is based on Palminteri's autobiographical solo play and the De Niro-directed film of the same name. A Bronx Tale features choreography by Sergio Trujillo.



The current cast of A Bronx Tale is led by Adam Kaplan as Calogero, Palminteri and Nick Cordero alternating as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Bradley Gibson as Tyrone, Lucia Giannetta as Rosina and Christiani Pitts as Jane, with Hudson Loverro and Levi Smith alternating as Young Calogero.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to cancelled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



