Stacy Keach, Tony-Nominated Other Desert Cities Star, Dies at 85

Stacy Keach, a powerful stage actor with a broad Hollywood career who originated the role of Lyman Wyeth in Broadway’s Other Desert Cities, died on November 10 at his home in Magdalenka, Poland. He was 85. His wife and children announced his death in a statement, saying he had endured a lengthy battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.

Born Walter Stacy Keach Jr. on June 2, 1941, in Savannah, Georgia, the actor became widely known for his portrayal of detective Mike Hammer in multiple television films and series during the 1980s and 1990s. The role earned him a 1985 Golden Globe nomination.

Keach’s stage resume was extensive, beginning on Broadway with 1965 revivals of Georg Büchner’s Danton’s Death and William Wycherley’s The Country Wife. He played Edmund in a 1968 revival of Shakespeare’s King Lear and also appeared in The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Deathtrap, Solitary Confinement and The Kentucky Cycle. He earned a 1970 Tony Award nomination for playing Buffalo Bill in Arthur Kopit’s Indians.

His final Broadway appearance was as patriarch Lyman Wyeth in the original 2011 production of Jon Robin Baitz’s Other Desert Cities, directed by Joe Mantello. Keach starred alongside Stockard Channing, Rachel Griffiths, Judith Light and Thomas Sadoski. The play is currently being revived at the Hudson Theatre, with Ed Harris playing Lyman in a cast that also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Allison Janney, Joe Keery and Lily Rabe.

Keach also appeared in numerous off-Broadway productions, winning an Obie Award for his title performance in Barbara Garson’s MacBird! at the Village Gate. His acclaimed 1972 performance as Hamlet at Central Park’s Delacorte Theater, opposite a cast including James Earl Jones and Colleen Dewhurst, earned him a 1973 Drama Desk Award.

In the early 1980s, Keach led the national touring company of Barnum in the title role. From 2008 to 2009, he starred as Richard Nixon in the tour of Peter Morgan’s Frost/Nixon. His regional theater career included Shakespearean leading roles and frequent appearances in Chicago and Washington, D.C.

In 2018, Keach returned to Chicago’s Goodman Theatre as Ernest Hemingway in Jim McGrath’s solo play Pamplona, directed by Robert Falls. The production’s initial 2017 engagement had been cut short after Keach became ill on opening night. He had previously portrayed the novelist in the 1988 television miniseries Hemingway, earning a 1989 Golden Globe Award and a 1988 Emmy nomination.

His later television work included starring opposite Matt LeBlanc in the CBS sitcom Man with a Plan and narrating CNBC’s American Greed. In 2019, he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He appeared as George Clooney’s father in Noah Baumbach’s 2025 film Jay Kelly, his final film appearance.

Keach is survived by his wife, actress Małgosia Tomassi, whom he married in 1986, their son, Shannon and daughter, Karolina and his brother, actor and director James Keach.