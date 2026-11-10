Tickets Are on Sale for Broadway Solo Show The Amish Project, Starring Tony Winner Jonathan Groff

Tickets are now on sale for The Amish Project, Jessica Dickey’s solo play starring Tony winner Jonathan Groff. Directed by Sarna Lapine, preview performances begin on February 10, 2027 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

The newly-announced creative team for The Amish Project features scenic design by Mikiko Suzuki MacAdams, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Alan C. Edwards and sound design by Darron L. West.

The Amish Project is a play about the power of compassion in the face of unimaginable loss. When tragedy shatters a close-knit Amish community, what follows is an extraordinary act of grace that challenges everything we think we know about forgiveness. Inspired by true events that unfolded just minutes from where Groff grew up, the play is an intimate portrait of a place and a community channeled through a single performer. This story invites us to reflect on how, even in the darkest of hours, our shared humanity endures.

Get tickets to The Amish Project!