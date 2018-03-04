Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Are Practically Perfect in the Mary Poppins Returns Trailer

Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda isn't even nominated for a 2017 Tony Award, and he's already blowing us all away. The first official teaser trailer for Mary Poppins Returns aired on June 11 during the Tony Awards broadcast on CBS. As previously reported, Miranda is starring in the film as Jack, the lamplighter, alongside Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Angela Lansbury. The sequel to Disney’s 1964 classic Mary Poppins is scheduled for release on December 25, 2018. Lights up—on London! Take a look.