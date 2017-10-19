Broadway BUZZ

John Leguizamo in "Latin History for Morons" at the Public Theater
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
John Leguizamo Schools Broadway Audiences as Latin History for Morons Begins at Studio 54
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 19, 2017

Tony nominee John Leguizamo returns to Broadway on October 19 in his new solo comedy Latin History for Morons. Tony Taccone directs the show will officially open on November 15 at Studio 54. Latin History for Morons will play a limited engagement through February 4, 2018.

Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Latin History for Morons sees Leguizamo embarking on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

The Broadway premiere of Latin History for Morons follows engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre (where Taccone is the artistic director). Leguizamo's prior Broadway solo shows include the Tony-nominated Freak (1998) and most recently Ghetto Klown (2011).

Hear about Latin History for Morons from Leguizamo himself in the Broadway.com Show segment below.

John Leguizamo's outrageously funny one-man show about uncovering the truth, and recovering from the past.
