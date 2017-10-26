M. Butterfly, Starring Clive Owen & Directed by Julie Taymor, Opens on Broadway

David Henry Hwang's Tony-winning 1988 play M. Butterfly makes its official Broadway return at the Cort Theatre where it opens on October 26. Tony winner Julie Taymor directs the production that began previews on October 7.



M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene (Oscar nominee Clive Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling (Jin Ha), a soprano at the Beijing Opera. Joining Ha and Owen in the cast are Tony nominee Enid Graham, with Clea Alsip, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cole Horibe, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson and Erica Wong.



M. Butterfly features original music by Elliot Goldenthal, with choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Will Pickens.



To cheer the show's opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Roberton sketched a stirring portrait of Owen and Ha in the revival of a masterpiece.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.