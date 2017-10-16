Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Horror Films That Should Come to Broadway
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 16, 2017

Hopefully, the results of this week's Culturalist Challenge are as scary as your Monday gets. Last week was Friday the 13th, so we celebrated by asking you which horror film should come to Broadway. We've hunted down the movie trailers for your top 10, which included a psycho, Frankenstein and a demon clown. Look out—one of your top 10 picks is coming to the West End! We're officially hiding under a blanket for the rest of the day. Check out the top 10 below—and bring peanut butter cups if you want to come hide with us after.

10. Rosemary's Baby



9. Pan's Labyrinth



8. The Bride of Frankenstein



7. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?



6. Poltergeist



5. The Exorcist



4. It



3. The Silence of the Lambs



2. Psycho



1. The Shining

 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt Passes Dear Evan Hansen Torch to Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch with '70s Dance Video
  2. Six Glorious Takeaways from Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel’s Live at Five Visit
  3. Adrienne Warren to Lead Tina Turner Bio-Musical in London's West End
  4. The Twilight Zone World Premiere Stage Adaptation Announces Full Casting
  5. The Top 10 Horror Films That Should Come to Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters