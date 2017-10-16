The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Horror Films That Should Come to Broadway

Hopefully, the results of this week's Culturalist Challenge are as scary as your Monday gets. Last week was Friday the 13th, so we celebrated by asking you which horror film should come to Broadway. We've hunted down the movie trailers for your top 10, which included a psycho, Frankenstein and a demon clown. Look out—one of your top 10 picks is coming to the West End! We're officially hiding under a blanket for the rest of the day. Check out the top 10 below—and bring peanut butter cups if you want to come hide with us after.



10. Rosemary's Baby







9. Pan's Labyrinth







8. The Bride of Frankenstein







7. What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?







6. Poltergeist







5. The Exorcist







4. It







3. The Silence of the Lambs







2. Psycho







1. The Shining



