Odds & Ends: Cher Joins Mamma Mia! Movie Sequel & More

Cher Set for On-Screen Reunion with Meryl Streep in Mamma Mia! Movie Sequel

Cher has landed a new screen role! The superstar subject of the Broadway-bound musical The Cher Show will appear in Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, the film sequel to the popular hit. The movie musical marks a screen return for Oscar winner Cher, who is expected to sing ABBA tunes in the film. Cher will reunite with Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again! star Meryl Streep after having appeared together in the 1983 film Silkwood. No word yet on the nature of Cher's role, but we just can't wait to hear her wrap her stirring voice around those ABBA favorites.



Laura Osnes, Corey Cott & Bandstand's "Donny Nova Band" to Appear in Concert

Welcome home! Stars of the fan-favorite Broadway musical Bandstand are scheduled to reunite in concert on November 27 at 7:00pm at Birdland Jazz Club. The concert, titled The Donny Nova Band Featuring Julia Trojan, pulled from the story within Bandstand, will reassemble stars Laura Osnes and Corey Cott, with Brandon J. Ellis, Joe Carroll, Joey Pero, Geoff Packard and Nate Hopkins. The group will perform favorite tunes from the show's original score, in addition to some swingin' standards and new surprises.



Sienna Miller Joins Audra McDonald & More for The Children's Monologues at Carnegie Hall

Broadway veteran Sienna Miller has joined the starry lineup set to present the U.S. premiere of The Children’s Monologues in a one-night-only benefit performance on November 13 at 7:30pm at Carnegie Hall. Oscar-winning director Danny Boyle will helm the project, which will also star the previously announced six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald, Tony winner Daveed Diggs, Academy Award winner Charlize Theron, with Trevor Noah, Susan Sarandon, James McAvoy, Daniel Kaluuya, Ewan McGregor and Javier Muñoz. The Children’s Monologues are based on the stories of children growing up in Rammulotsi, a small rural township in the Free State province of South Africa. Creative arts charity Dramatic Need will benefit from the evening's proceeds.



Richard Wilbur, Co-Lyricist on Candide, Has Died

Richard Wilbur, the lyricist who collaborated (with John La Touche and Dorothy Parker) on the iconic song "Glitter and Be Gay" from Candide, has died at the age of 96, the Associated Press reports. Wilbur, whose work on Candide earned him a 1957 Tony Award nomination, also worked extensively as a translator and poet, winning two Pulitzer Prizes, for “Things of This World” (1956) and “New and Collected Poems” (1989). Wilbur's other Broadway credits included libretto, translation and lyrics for productions of Tartuffe, The Misanthrope, The School for Wives and The Molière Comedies.