The Twilight Zone World Premiere Stage Adaptation Announces Full Casting

Casting is set for Anne Washburn's previously announced world premiere play The Twilight Zone, adapted from the 1960s TV series. Richard Jones will direct the production set to run from December 5, 2017 through January 27, 2018 at London's Almeida Theatre.



The ensemble company will feature Oliver Alvin-Wilson (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Franc Ashman (The Royale), Adrianna Bertola (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Lizzy Connolly (On the Town), Amy Griffiths (Once in a Lifetime), Neil Haigh (The Trial), Cosmo Jarvis (The Hairy Ape), John Marquez (House of Games), Matthew Needham (The Treatment) and Sam Swainsbury (Privates on Parade).



Based on stories by Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling with Charles Beaumont and Richard Matheson, the stage work will tip its hat to the celebrated CBS series in which ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary circumstances and attempt to solve them in a remarkable way.



The Twilight Zone will feature scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Mimi Jordan Sherin, sound design by Christopher Shutt, movement direction by Aletta Collins and illusions by Richard Wiseman.