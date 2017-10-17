Anastasia's Derek Klena Launches New Season of Show People with Paul Wontorek

It's a new season of big Broadway stars, big revelations and big hair: season eight of Show People with Paul Wontorek launches on October 18 with Anastasia leading man Derek Klena. Tune in as they discuss how Aaron Tveit and a Facebook message landed Klena on the New York theater scene, why bacon and avocado toast is super romantic and much more. Episodes from the new season will air on Wednesdays and will be available to view on Broadway.com as well as the newly launched Broadway Channel App, which you can access by visiting the Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku online stores.



Get ready for a brand new season of stage favorites as they sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Wontorek in the Broadway.com studios, take a shot and check out the promo for Derek Klena's episode below!







Can't wait until tomorrow for the new season? Check out some of our most-watched Show People episodes of all time.



