Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Derek Klena & Paul Wontorek
(Photo: Caitlin McNaney)
Anastasia's Derek Klena Launches New Season of Show People with Paul Wontorek
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 17, 2017

It's a new season of big Broadway stars, big revelations and big hair: season eight of Show People with Paul Wontorek launches on October 18 with Anastasia leading man Derek Klena. Tune in as they discuss how Aaron Tveit and a Facebook message landed Klena on the New York theater scene, why bacon and avocado toast is super romantic and much more. Episodes from the new season will air on Wednesdays and will be available to view on Broadway.com as well as the newly launched Broadway Channel App, which you can access by visiting the Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku online stores.

Get ready for a brand new season of stage favorites as they sit down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Wontorek in the Broadway.com studios, take a shot and check out the promo for Derek Klena's episode below!



Can't wait until tomorrow for the new season? Check out some of our most-watched Show People episodes of all time.

Aaron Tveit


Jonathan Groff


Lea Salonga


Sierra Boggess


Skylar Astin

Anastasia

Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Ben Platt Passes Dear Evan Hansen Torch to Noah Galvin & Taylor Trensch with '70s Dance Video
  2. Six Glorious Takeaways from Idina Menzel & Cara Mentzel’s Live at Five Visit
  3. Adrienne Warren to Lead Tina Turner Bio-Musical in London's West End
  4. The Twilight Zone World Premiere Stage Adaptation Announces Full Casting
  5. The Top 10 Horror Films That Should Come to Broadway

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin The Book of Mormon School of Rock - The Musical Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Chicago All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters