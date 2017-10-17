First Look at Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl in Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song

Torch Song, a reboot of Harvey Fierstein's award-winning 1982 play Torch Song Trilogy, opens on October 19 at Second Stage. Directed by Moises Kaufman, the production stars Michael Urie as Arnold, the Jewish gay drag artist and torch singer Fierstein played in the original production and the subsequent film version. Oscar and Tony winner Mercedes Ruehl plays his intolerant mother, with whom he clashes bitterly. Take a look at these gorgeous production shots from the compelling play, and then see it live at the Tony Kiser Theatre.