Odds & Ends: Clive Owen on Julie Taymor's 'Super-Imaginatively Staged' M. Butterfly & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 17, 2017
Clive Owen
(Photo: Gerhard Kassner)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Clive Owen on Julie Taymor's "Super-Imaginatively Staged" M. Butterfly
Oscar nominee Clive Owen is currently in previews with the new Broadway production of David Henry Hwang's M. Butterfly at the Cort Theatre. Owen stopped by Live with Kelly & Ryan today to discuss the revival that is directed by innovative Lion King Tony winner Julie Taymor. "It's a really wild, passionate story," said Owen of Hwang's Tony-winning play, adding that Taymor's production is "super-imaginatively staged." Give Owen a watch below and make your way to the Cort to see the stirring M. Butterfly for yourself.



Christiane Noll & More to Lead Workshop of October Sky
A handful of stage pros are set to star in an upcoming workshop presentation of October Sky, a stage musical adaptation of the hit 1999 motion picture and the bestselling novel Rocket Boys. The previously announced November 9 and 10 workshops will be led by Tony nominee Christiane Noll, alongside Jeremy Kushnier, Dan Tracy, Kayla Davion, Jill Paice and Terence Archie. The musical follows the real story of Homer Hickam, a coal miner's son inspired to take up rocketry. It features a book by Brian Hill and Aaron Thielen and a score by Michael Mahler. Rachel Rockwell, who helmed the dark musical comedy Ride the Cyclone off-Broadway in 2016, is onboard to direct. October Sky was first seen at The Marriott Theatre in Chicago and The Old Globe in San Diego.

Nia Vardalos Praises Cheryl Strayed & Talks Tiny Beautiful Things
Oscar nominee Nia Vardalos paid a visit to Megyn Kelly on NBC's Today this morning to chat about her acclaimed play Tiny Beautiful Things. Based on Cheryl Strayed's best-selling book, Vardalos adapted the play and stars as the anonymous online advice columnist Sugar. Vardalos shared her surprise about being approached by Hamilton Tony winner Thomas Kail about crafting the play and offered a hearty hat-tip to Strayed herself. "She makes you want to have better friendships, and be more honest in your life," said Vardalos of her play's subject and inspiration. Watch Vardalos below and make your way to the Public Theater to see her celebrated work in person.

 

Prince of Broadway's Brandon Uranowitz & Janet Dacal to Lead Votes for Women
Elizabeth Robins' groundbreaking 1907 play Votes for Women will receive a one-night reading with Project Shaw at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre on November 20 at 7:00pm. Votes for Women was the first major play to deal with the most basic human elements of the need for equal rights for women. Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge will direct a cast that includes current Tony-nommed Prince of Broadway star Brandon Uranowitz with his co-star Janet Dacal, along with Caitlin Cohn, Ben Davis, Ed Dixon, Joanna Glushak, Judy Gold, Christine Toy Johnson, Elizabeth Ward Land, Marc Vietor and James Waterston. The 2017 Project Shaw season will conclude with Oscar Wilde's A Woman of No Importance on December 18.

Rock of Ages Creator Chris D'Arienzo's New Musical Gets Starry Workshop
Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz and more stars are currently taking part in a star-packed presentation of Rock of Ages creator Chris D'Arienzo's "The Untitled Hall & Oates Musical," A.K.A. Maneater, in NYC. Participating in the workshop are Rock of Ages veterans Amy Spanger and James Carpinello, Tony winner (and upcoming My Fair Lady player) Norbert Leo Butz, Frozen star Caissie LevyA Bronx Tale favorite Nick Cordero and Adam Dannheisser. The talented group gathered for a pic which Spanger shared on Instagram. With this much talent, let's keep fingers crossed that the show is bound for Broadway.

