Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Bruce Springsteen
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
Springsteen on Broadway Receives Second Extension
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 27, 2017

Born to run, indeed! Bruce Springsteen's hot-ticket Broadway concert engagement, Springsteen on Broadway, which had already been extended through February 3, 2018, will now run through June 30, 2018. Originally announced to run through November 26, Springsteen on Broadway began previews at the Walter Kerr Theatre on October 3 and opened on October 12.

Springsteen’s recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor.

The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).

 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Ultimate Broadway Gifts
  2. Julie Taymor on the Stage Magic of The Lion King, the Real Shock of M. Butterfly & More
  3. Broadway's Sexiest Man Alive for 2017 Is...
  4. Springsteen on Broadway Receives Second Extension
  5. Get a Some Kind of Wonderful Backstage Look at Beautiful with These Exclusive Photos

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Anastasia School of Rock - The Musical A Bronx Tale Cats Waitress All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters