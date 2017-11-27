Springsteen on Broadway Receives Second Extension

Born to run, indeed! Bruce Springsteen's hot-ticket Broadway concert engagement, Springsteen on Broadway, which had already been extended through February 3, 2018, will now run through June 30, 2018. Originally announced to run through November 26, Springsteen on Broadway began previews at the Walter Kerr Theatre on October 3 and opened on October 12.



Springsteen’s recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's "Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ." Among his many accolades, he has garnered 20 Grammys, an Oscar, an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and a Kennedy Center Honor.



The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).