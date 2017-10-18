Broadway BUZZ

Moya Angela, Marisha Wallace & Karen Mav
(Photo: The Corner Shop PR)
Moya Angela, Marisha Wallace & Karen Mav to Share the Role of Effie in London's Dreamgirls
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 18, 2017

This much talent has got to be a dream! Broadway veterans Marisha Wallace and Moya Angela will share the role of Effie White with Karen Mav in the hit London production of Dreamgirls beginning on November 20. The three actresses will play the role at different performances throughout the week at the Savoy Theatre. The role of Effie in this production was originated by Glee star Amber Riley, who won an Olivier Award for her turn. 

Marisha Wallace joined London's Dreamgirls in early 2017 after having played Effie in the Dallas Theater Center production of the musical. On Broadway, she has originated roles in Aladdin and Something Rotten! and has toured the U.S. in The Book of Mormon. Moya Angela played Effie White at New York's Apollo Theatre and in the North American Dreamgirls tour. She has been seen on Broadway in Ghost and In Transit. Karen Mav has been a part of the London Dreamgirls company since 2016. She made a name for herself on ITV's The X Factor and released an original Christmas single in 2015.

Also joining Dreamgirls on November 20 will be Broadway alum Brennyn Lark (Les Misérables) as Deena Jones as well as Tosh Wanogho-Maud as Jimmy Early, Durone Stokes as C.C. White, Delroy Brown as Marty and Kimmy Edwards as Michelle Morris. Asmeret Ghebremichael will continue to play Lorrell Robinson, with Joe Aaron Reid continuing in the role of Curtis Taylor Jr.

With book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, London's Dreamgirls is directed and choreographed by Tony winner Casey Nicholaw, with set design by Tim Hatley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and sound design by Richard Brooker. The production features orchestrations by Harold Wheeler and additional material by Willie Reale. Dreamgirls is currently slated to run through June 2, 2018.

