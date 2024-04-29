The Outsiders, Dead Outlaw and Stereophonic Lead 2024 Drama Desk Awards

The nominations for the 68th Annual Drama Desk Awards have been announced, with The Outsiders, Stereophonic and off-Broadway's Dead Outlaw leading the nominations.
The Drama Desk Awards are voted on and bestowed by theater critics, journalists, editors and publishers covering theater. The nominators considered shows that opened on Broadway, off-Broadway and off-off-Broadway during the 2023-24 New York theater season.
As was the case last year, all performance categories are gender-free. The updated categories are: Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play, Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical, Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play and Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical. Each of these categories has twice as many nominees as the former gendered categories and voters will cast two votes for each category. These categories will also have two winners each. If there is a tie, there may be more than two winners in a category.
This year’s awards will be held on June 10 at The Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
The full list of nominees is available below.
Outstanding Play
Infinite Life, by Annie Baker, Atlantic Theater Company
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, by Jocelyn Bioh, Manhattan Theatre Club
Mother Play, by Paula Vogel, Second Stage Theater
Stereophonic, by David Adjmi, Playwrights Horizons
Swing State, by Rebecca Gilman, Goodman Theatre
The Ally, by Itamar Moses, The Public Theater
Outstanding Musical
Dead Outlaw
Illinoise, Park Avenue Armory
Lizard Boy, Prospect Theater Company
Teeth, Playwrights Horizons
The Connector, MCC Theater
The Outsiders
Outstanding Revival of a Play
Appropriate, Second Stage Theater
Doubt: A Parable, Roundabout Theatre Company
Philadelphia, Here I Come!, Irish Repertory Theatre
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Uncle Vanya, OHenry Productions
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
I Can Get It for You Wholesale, Classic Stage Company
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play
Nicole Cooper, Macbeth (an undoing), Theatre for a New Audience, Rose Theatre, and Royal
Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh
William Jackson Harper, Primary Trust, Roundabout Theatre Company
Jessica Lange, Mother Play, Second Stage Theater
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane, Manhattan Theatre Club
Tobias Menzies, The Hunt, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre
Leslie Odom, Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater
A.J. Shively, Philadelphia, Here I Come!, Irish Repertory Theatre
Juliet Stevenson, The Doctor, Park Avenue Armory
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical
Andrew Durand, Dead Outlaw
Santino Fontana, I Can Get It for You Wholesale, Classic Stage Company
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses, Atlantic Theater Company
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses, Atlantic Theater Company
Liam Pearce, How to Dance in Ohio
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Ben Levi Ross, The Connector, MCC Theater
Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise, Park Avenue Armory
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play
Brittany Adebumola, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Manhattan Theatre Club
Marylouise Burke, Infinite Life, Atlantic Theater Company
Michael Esper, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater
Marin Ireland, Uncle Vanya, OHenry Productions
Will Keen, Patriots
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play, Second Stage Theater
Conrad Ricamora, Oh, Mary!
Sheila Tousey, Manahatta, The Public Theater
Bubba Weiler, Swing State, Goodman Theatre
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Natalie Venetia Belcon, Buena Vista Social Club, Atlantic Theater Company
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Steven Pasquale, Teeth, Playwrights Horizons
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Thom Sesma, Dead Outlaw
Emily Skinner, Suffs
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons
Rupert Goold, The Hunt, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater
Ciarán O'Reilly, Philadelphia, Here I Come!, Irish Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
David Cromer, Dead Outlaw
Rebecca Frecknall, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Daisy Prince, The Connector, MCC Theater
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
Outstanding Choreography
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez, The Gardens of Anuncia, Lincoln Center Theater
Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders (includes fight choreography)
Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll
Justin Peck, Illinoise, Park Avenue Armory
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water for Elephants (includes circus choreography)
Outstanding Music
Jason Robert Brown, The Connector, MCC Theater
Justin Huertas, Lizard Boy, Prospect Theater Company
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs
David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw
Outstanding Lyrics
Rachel Bloom, Eli Bolin, and Jack Dolgen, Rachel Bloom: Death, Let Me Do My Show
Jason Robert Brown, The Connector, MCC Theater
Michael R. Jackson, Teeth, Playwrights Horizons
Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders
David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, Dead Outlaw
Outstanding Book of a Musical
Justin Huertas, Lizard Boy, Prospect Theater Company
Michael R. Jackson, Teeth, Playwrights Horizons
Michael John LaChiusa, The Gardens of Anuncia, Lincoln Center Theater
Rebekah Greer Melocik, How to Dance in Ohio
Itamar Moses, Dead Outlaw
Outstanding Orchestrations
Timo Andres, Illinoise, Park Avenue Armory
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons
Andy Evan Cohen, The Greatest Hits Down Route 66, New Light Theater Project
Marco Paguia, Buena Vista Social Club, Atlantic Theater Company
Erik Della Penna, Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, Dead Outlaw
Michael Starobin, Shaina Taub (vocal arrangements) and Andrea Grody (vocal arrangements),
Suffs
Outstanding Music in a Play
Michael “Mikey J” Asante, The Effect, The Shed
S T A R R Busby and JJJJJerome Ellis, (pray), Ars Nova and National Black Theatre
Will Butler, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons
Dionne McClain-Freeney, The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star-Burst
Cotillion in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel, New Georges and The Movement Theatre Company
Ben Steinfeld, Pericles, Classic Stage Company and Fiasco Theater
Outstanding Revue
Amid Falling Walls, National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene
Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play
Es Devlin, The Hunt, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre
dots, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
Scott Pask, Grey House
David Zinn, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons
Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Paul Tate dePoo III, The Great Gatsby (includes projections)
Riccardo Hernández, Suffs
Arnulfo Maldonado, Dead Outlaw
Grace Smart, Good Vibrations: A Punk Rock Musical, Irish Arts Center
Outstanding Costume Design of a Play
Alex Berry, Macbeth (an undoing), Theatre for a New Audience, Rose Theatre, and Royal
Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh
Karen Boyer, Warrior Sisters of Wu, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons
Lux Haac, Manahatta, The Public Theater
Rodrigo Muñoz, Sally & Tom, The Public Theater
Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical
Dede Ayite, Buena Vista Social Club, Atlantic Theater Company
Márion Talán de la Rosa, The Connector, MCC Theater
Loren Elstein, Once Upon a One More Time
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play
Jane Cox, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater
Stacey Derosier, Uncle Vanya, OHenry Productions
Natasha Katz, Grey House
Lizzie Powell, Macbeth (an undoing), Theatre for a New Audience, Rose Theatre and
Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh
Eric Southern, Swing State, Goodman Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical
Lap Chi Chu, Suffs
Heather Gilbert, Dead Outlaw
Bradley King, Water for Elephants
Brian MacDevitt and Hana S. Kim (projections), The Outsiders
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, The Connector, MCC Theater
Outstanding Projection and Video Design
Eric Dunlap, Our Class, MART Foundation and Arlekin Players Theatre
Jared Mezzocchi, Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy, Vineyard Theatre
Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
Olivia Sebesky, Melissa Etheridge: My Window
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, The Connector, MCC Theater
Outstanding Sound Design of a Play
Adam Cork, The Hunt, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Palmer Hefferan, The Comeuppance, Signature Theatre
Bray Poor and Will Pickens, Appropriate, Second Stage Theater
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic, Playwrights Horizons
Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical
Jason Crystal, Suffs
Kai Harada and Joshua Millican, Dead Outlaw
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
Walter Trarbach, Water for Elephants
Outstanding Wig and Hair
J. Jared Janas and Cassie Williams, Sally & Tom, The Public Theater
Charles G. LaPointe, Suffs
Nikiya Mathis, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding, Manhattan Theatre Club
Nikiya Mathis, The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents The 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in
the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel, New Georges and The Movement Theatre Company
Robert Pickens and Katie Gell, Stereophonic, Broadway production
Outstanding Solo Performance
Michael Cruz Kayne, Sorry for Your Loss
Madeleine MacMahon, Breathless, Theatre Royal Plymouth
Wade McCollum, Make Me Gorgeous!, triangle productions!
Robert Montano, SMALL, Penguin Rep Theatre
Patrick Page, All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villain
Unique Theatrical Experience
A Eulogy for Roman, Through the Tollbooth Co.
A Simulacrum, Atlantic Theater Company
ADRIFT: A Medieval Wayward Folly, Happenstance Theater
I Love You So Much I Could Die, New York Theatre Workshop
Grenfell: in the words of survivors, St. Ann’s Warehouse, National Theatre, and KPPL Productions
Outstanding Fight Choreography
Michael G. Chin, Warrior Sisters of Wu, Pan Asian Repertory Theatre
Cha Ramos, Water for Elephants
Steve Rankin, The Who’s Tommy
Outstanding Adaptation
An Enemy of the People, by Amy Herzog
Macbeth (an undoing), by Zinnie Harris, Theatre for a New Audience, Rose Theatre,
and Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh
The Comedy of Errors, by Rebecca Martínez and Julián Mesri, The Public Theater Mobile Unit
The Doctor, by Robert Icke, Park Avenue Armory
The Hunt, by David Farr, St. Ann’s Warehouse and Almeida Theatre
The Whole of Time, by Romina Paula, Joben Studios
Outstanding Puppetry
Matt Acheson, Hotel Happy, Houses on the Moon Theater Company
Adrian Kohler and Handspring Puppet Company, Life & Times of Michael K, St. Ann’s Warehouse,
Baxter Theatre Centre and Düsseldorfer Schauspielhaus
Ray Wetmore, JR Goodman, and Camille Labarre, Water for Elephants
David Valentine, Poor Yella Rednecks, Manhattan Theatre Club
SPECIAL AWARDS
Ensemble Award
The cast of Stereophonic – Will Brill, Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, Eli Gelb, Tom Pecinka, Sarah Pidgeon, and Chris Stack – who execute David Adjmi’s hypernaturalistic text with extraordinary care and precision, while also performing Will Butler’s music with the freshness and life that makes us believe we are witnessing, first-hand, the creation of a new American classic.
Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award
Cole Escola, who both wrote and stars in one of this season’s biggest hits Off Broadway, Oh, Mary! Following in the long legacy of queer artists who write themselves into American history, Escola’s new “gay fantasia on national themes” is a hilarious reminder of why we must continue to interrogate our past.
ADDITIONAL SPECIAL AWARDS
How to Dance in Ohio Authentic Autistic Representation Team – Sammi Cannold, Nicole D'Angelo, Becky Leifman, Ava Xiao-Lin Rigelhaupt, Liz Weber, and Jeremy Wein – for their steadfast support of autistic theatermakers, and their strides toward true accessibility for neurodiverse individuals both on and offstage.
Lighting designer Isabella Byrd, whose self-described technique as a “darkness designer” has earned her a cache of nominations and awards in the United States and abroad. During this season, Byrd illuminated two Broadway shows done in the round, An Enemy of the People and Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Off-Broadway, her spotlight on quiet, small-scale stories both enchanted us in Primary Trust and mesmerized us in Infinite Life, with a parking-lot sky that marked the passage of time.
Lady Irene Gandy, for career achievement. A press agent extraordinaire for over five decades, Lady Irene has always demonstrated her passion, dedication, and love for theater. A Broadway producer and Sardi's honoree, she is a zealous advocate for inclusion, diversity, and equity in the arts.
Productions with multiple nominations:
Dead Outlaw – 11
The Outsiders – 9
Stereophonic – 8
Suffs – 8
The Connector – 8
Appropriate – 7
Water for Elephants – 7
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club – 5
Hell's Kitchen – 5
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch – 5
The Hunt – 5
Illinoise – 4
Macbeth (an undoing) – 4
Teeth – 4
Buena Vista Social Club – 3
Grey House – 3
Jaja's African Hair Braiding – 3
Lizard Boy – 3
Mother Play – 3
Philadelphia, Here I Come! – 3
Swing State – 3
Uncle Vanya (OHenry Productions) – 3
Days of Wine and Roses – 2
How to Dance in Ohio – 2
I Can Get It for You Wholesale – 2
Infinite Life – 2
Manahatta – 2
Patriots – 2
Sally & Tom – 2
The Doctor – 2
The Gardens of Anuncia – 2
The Harriet Holland Social Club Presents the 84th Annual Star-Burst Cotillion in the Grand
Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel – 2
The Notebook – 2
Warrior Sisters of Wu – 2