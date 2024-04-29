 Skip to main content
Illinoise Leads 2024 Chita Rivera Award Nominations; Barbie, Mean Girls and The Color Purple Films Also Recognized

News
by Hayley Levitt • Apr 29, 2024
Ricky Ubeda, Ben Cook and Gaby Diaz in "Illinoise"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

The Chita Rivera Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in dance and choreography in film and theater, has released its list of 2024 nominees. Tony Award winner and current Cabaret star Bebe Neuwirth announced the nominations on ABC News’ GMA3: What You Need to Know.

The 2024 Chita Rivera Awards will be held on May 20 at 7:30 PM at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt. This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring Bernadette Peters with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with Joel Grey presenting the award.

Read the full list of nominees below.

BROADWAY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Camille A Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Julia Cheng, Cabaret
Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll / The Who’s Tommy
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water For Elephants

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Antoine Boissereau, Water For Elephants
Ben CookIllinoise
Chloe Davis, Hell’s Kitchen
Gaby DiazIllinoise
Tilly Evans-Kreuger, The Outsiders
Rachel LockhartIllinoise
Phillip Johnson RichardsonThe Wiz
Byron TittleIllinoise
Ricky UbedaIllinoise
Avery WilsonThe Wiz              

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Cabaret
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Heart of Rock and Roll
The Outsiders
Water For Elephants

FILM & DOCUMENTARY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A THEATRICAL RELEASE
Barbie, Choreographer: Jennifer White
Carmen, Choreographer: Benjamin Millepied / Marina Tamayo
The Color Purple, Choreographer: Fatima Robinson
Mean Girls, Choreographer: Kyle Hanagami / Casey Nicholaw
Wonka, Choreographer: Christopher Gattelli

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY
Daughters, Directors: Angela Patton / Natalie Rae
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate, Directors: Benjamin Cantu / Matt Lambert
Lift, Director: David Petersen
Studio One Forever, Director: Marc Saltarelli  
Swan Song, Director: Chelsea McMullan

All proceeds of the Chita Rivera Awards benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program. This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.

