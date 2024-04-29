Illinoise Leads 2024 Chita Rivera Award Nominations; Barbie, Mean Girls and The Color Purple Films Also Recognized

The Chita Rivera Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in dance and choreography in film and theater, has released its list of 2024 nominees. Tony Award winner and current Cabaret star Bebe Neuwirth announced the nominations on ABC News’ GMA3: What You Need to Know.
The 2024 Chita Rivera Awards will be held on May 20 at 7:30 PM at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt. This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring Bernadette Peters with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with Joel Grey presenting the award.
Read the full list of nominees below.
BROADWAY
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Camille A Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Julia Cheng, Cabaret
Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders
Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll / The Who’s Tommy
Justin Peck, Illinoise
Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water For Elephants
OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Antoine Boissereau, Water For Elephants
Ben Cook, Illinoise
Chloe Davis, Hell’s Kitchen
Gaby Diaz, Illinoise
Tilly Evans-Kreuger, The Outsiders
Rachel Lockhart, Illinoise
Phillip Johnson Richardson, The Wiz
Byron Tittle, Illinoise
Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise
Avery Wilson, The Wiz
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW
Cabaret
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Heart of Rock and Roll
The Outsiders
Water For Elephants
FILM & DOCUMENTARY
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A THEATRICAL RELEASE
Barbie, Choreographer: Jennifer White
Carmen, Choreographer: Benjamin Millepied / Marina Tamayo
The Color Purple, Choreographer: Fatima Robinson
Mean Girls, Choreographer: Kyle Hanagami / Casey Nicholaw
Wonka, Choreographer: Christopher Gattelli
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY
Daughters, Directors: Angela Patton / Natalie Rae
Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate, Directors: Benjamin Cantu / Matt Lambert
Lift, Director: David Petersen
Studio One Forever, Director: Marc Saltarelli
Swan Song, Director: Chelsea McMullan
All proceeds of the Chita Rivera Awards benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program. This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.