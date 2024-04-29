Illinoise Leads 2024 Chita Rivera Award Nominations; Barbie, Mean Girls and The Color Purple Films Also Recognized

The Chita Rivera Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in dance and choreography in film and theater, has released its list of 2024 nominees. Tony Award winner and current Cabaret star Bebe Neuwirth announced the nominations on ABC News’ GMA3: What You Need to Know.

The 2024 Chita Rivera Awards will be held on May 20 at 7:30 PM at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt. This year, the Chita Rivera Awards will be honoring Bernadette Peters with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with Joel Grey presenting the award.

Read the full list of nominees below.

BROADWAY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Camille A Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Julia Cheng, Cabaret

Rick and Jeff Kuperman, The Outsiders

Lorin Latarro, The Heart of Rock and Roll / The Who’s Tommy

Justin Peck, Illinoise

Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll, Water For Elephants

OUTSTANDING DANCER IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Antoine Boissereau, Water For Elephants

Ben Cook, Illinoise

Chloe Davis, Hell’s Kitchen

Gaby Diaz, Illinoise

Tilly Evans-Kreuger, The Outsiders

Rachel Lockhart, Illinoise

Phillip Johnson Richardson, The Wiz

Byron Tittle, Illinoise

Ricky Ubeda, Illinoise

Avery Wilson, The Wiz

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE IN A BROADWAY SHOW

Cabaret

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Heart of Rock and Roll

The Outsiders

Water For Elephants

FILM & DOCUMENTARY

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY IN A THEATRICAL RELEASE

Barbie, Choreographer: Jennifer White

Carmen, Choreographer: Benjamin Millepied / Marina Tamayo

The Color Purple, Choreographer: Fatima Robinson

Mean Girls, Choreographer: Kyle Hanagami / Casey Nicholaw

Wonka, Choreographer: Christopher Gattelli

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A DANCE DOCUMENTARY

Daughters, Directors: Angela Patton / Natalie Rae

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate, Directors: Benjamin Cantu / Matt Lambert

Lift, Director: David Petersen

Studio One Forever, Director: Marc Saltarelli

Swan Song, Director: Chelsea McMullan

All proceeds of the Chita Rivera Awards benefit the NYC Dance Alliance Foundation Scholarship Program. This year, all funding and proceeds will support the creation of a new Chita Rivera Training Scholarship.