Odds & Ends: Spend Halloween with Jay Armstrong Johnson & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Spend Halloween with Jay Armstrong Johnson

Broadway alum Jay Armstrong Johnson has gathered friends from across the Great White Way for a spooky night of entertainment! Jay Armstrong Johnson’s Not So Scary Halloween Party, set to play Feinstein's/54 Below on October 31 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm, is back by popular demand after a sold-out show in 2016. Conceived, written and directed by On the Town veteran Johnson and backed by an eight-piece band, the evening will feature Johnson's On the Town co-star Alysha Umphress and current Aladdin scene-stealer Major Attaway. The show will also boast performances by Ben Fankhauser, Julia Mattison, Danny Quadrino, Kerstin Anderson and Katie Thomson. Fans can expect upbeat and eclectic tunes from Broadway to jazz to pop and rock. Audiences are encouraged to come dressed in Halloween attire for a close-of-show costume contest. The night will conclude with an after-party across the street at Characters following the 9:30pm performance.



Annaleigh Ashford Cast in Romantic Comedy Film Second Act

Broadway darling Annaleigh Ashford has landed a cool new film gig! The Tony winner will appear in the upcoming romantic comedy Second Act. The movie, which centers on a supercenter staff member (played by Jennifer Lopez) who gets a new beginning on Madison Avenue, will feature Ashford in a role named Hildy, according to Deadline, which didn't reveal any further details regarding Ashford's character. This marks the second upcoming reported film project for the recent Sunday in the Park with George star, who is also slated to appear alongside fellow Tony winners Cherry Jones and Liev Schreiber in Woody Allen's latest movie. A release date for the film, which will also feature former Gigi star Vanessa Hudgens, will be announced at a later time.



Chloë Sevigny-Led Downtown Race Riot Adds Josh Pais to Cast

Broadway veteran Josh Pais has joined the company of Seth Zvi Rosenfeld’s world premiere play Downtown Race Riot, which kicks off The New Group’s 2017-2018 off-Broadway season. Pais will play the role of Bob Gilman, replacing the previously announced Daniel Oreskes, who has exited the production due to a shooting-schedule conflict. Scott Elliott directs the play which stars Chloë Sevigny as strung-out, free-wheeling single mom Mary Shannon, whose son and his best friend wrestle with their obligation to join a racially charged riot in Washington Square Park in 1976. Cristian DeMeo, David Levi, Moise Morancy, Sadie Scott and Daniel Sovich round out the cast. The show's limited engagement will run at Pershing Square Signature Center's Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre from November 14 through December 23. Opening night is scheduled for December 3.



MCC's Miscast Benefit to Pay Tribute to Laurie Metcalf

Off-Broadway's MCC Theater has announced that 2017 A Doll's House, Part 2 Tony winner and MCC alum Laurie Metcalf will be honored at the company's 2018 Miscast benefit. "Laurie Metcalf is a rock star. She's basically the definition of fearless. She’s astonishingly inventive and brings every character she plays fully alive. It was a gift working with her at MCC when she premiered The Other Place with us. But really it's a gift every time she's on stage, which fortunately for all of us, she returns to again and again. We're so excited about honoring her at the next Miscast," said Bernie Telsey, co-artistic director of MCC. Miscast 2018 will take place on March 26, 2018 at The Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center. In addition to Metcalf, MCC will honor performer Amy León with the 2018 MCC Theater Youth Company Alumni Award.