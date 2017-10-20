Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank the Top 10 Best Broadway Halloween Costumes of 2017
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 20, 2017

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we’re challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

Halloween is officially a week and a half away, which means Halloweekend is only a week away, which means it's time to figure out what the heck we're going to dress up as this year. Naturally, Broadway will be what inspires our ensemble for trick-or-treating, dancing the night away and eating all of the candy in sight. There have been many larger-than-life characters on the Great White Way since last All Hallow's Eve. Which one do you think would be the best one to be this year? Broadway.com Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan kicked off this challenge with her top 10. Now it's your turn!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

