Odds & Ends: Tim Minchin's When I Grow Up Picture Book Sets Publication Date & More

Publication Date Set for Tim Minchin's When I Grow Up Picture Book

Mark your calendar! The new Matilda-inspired picture book, When I Grow Up, by Tim Minchin, will be released on March 27, 2018. Tony-nominated Matilda and Groundhog Day composer Minchin shared the news on Twitter. The previously announced book is based on the moving tune from Minchin's Broadway-debut musical. Scholastic will publish the book that will feature illustrations by Steve Antony. When I Grow Up will imagine life from a child’s viewpoint, with the humor and poignancy of the song from which it gets its title—very much like Matilda, which mesmerized busloads of kids for almost four years on Broadway.



Aaron Tveit Is Heading to the Big Screen

Don't get us wrong—we want nothing more than to have Aaron Tveit back on the Great White Way. Nevertheless, we also love seeing him on screen. Your Broadway boyfriend is New Orleans-bound in Out of Blue, according to Deadline. The crime drama stars Emmy winner Patricia Clarkson as a homicide detective who is summoned to investigate the shooting of a leading astrophysicist and black hole expert, and is affected in ways she struggles to comprehend. The cast also includes Academy Award nominee Jacki Weaver and Mamie Gummer. Tveit's role has yet to be revealed, but fingers crossed we get to watch him solve crimes in uniform!



Christian Slater Means Business in London's Glengarry Glen Ross

Christian Slater is gearing up for a London stage return in Sam Yates' new production of David Mamet's Pulitzer-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross, and the production has whet our appetite with a new trailer. Joining Slater as smooth-talking sales shark Ricky Roma in the show about an office of cut-throat Chicago salesmen will be Kris Marshall as John Williamson, Robert Glenister as Dave Moss, Stanley Townsend as Shelley Levene, Don Warrington as George Aaronow, Daniel Ryan as James Lingk and Oliver Ryan as Baylen. Check out the trailer below from the production that is set to run from October 26, 2017 through February 3, 2018 at the Playhouse Theatre.







John Ellison Conlee Joins Syfy Series Tremors

John Ellison Conlee has booked a new series gig! The Full Monty Tony nominee will appear in the Syfy show Tremors as a series regular, according to Deadline. Conlee will join Kevin Bacon in the reboot of Bacon's 1990 movie of the same title about killer sandworms that nearly destroy a small Nevada town. Conlee will play the role of Harlan Maylor, a man whose major interest in the troublesome sandworms affects him personally. The series will kick off its first season in 2018, with an exact debut date to be announced.



Catherine Schreiber Wins Producer of the Year Award

Tony winner Catherine Schreiber is the winner of the 2017 Global Producer of the Year award! The producer of The Play That Goes Wrong stopped by the Broadway.com offices today where fellow producer Tom McCoy passed the torch presenting Schreiber with the esteemed honor. In addition to The Play That Goes Wrong, Schreiber is a Tony winner for Clybourne Park. Her other Broadway shows have included Next Fall, The Scottsboro Boys, Stick Fly, Peter and the Starcatcher and Fiddler on the Roof. Join us in wishing Schreiber a hearty congratulations!

