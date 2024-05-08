Broadway Star Jason Danieley Announces Marriage

Broadway actor and singer Jason Danieley has announced his marriage to Andrea Nunes. “Life is full of surprises!” Danieley wrote in an Instagram announcement on May 7. “Andrea and I tied the knot on her birthday! Simple civil ceremony at city hall in NYC, followed by small gathering of friends and a few family members. (Her brother and sister flew in from Brazil and mom from Alabama.)”

After starring in Floyd Collins off-Broadway in 1996, Danieley made his Broadway debut in 1997 as the title character in Candide. Danieley’s Broadway credits also include Brigadoon, The Visit, Next to Normal and, most recently Pretty Woman.

Danieley conceived, wrote and will direct the upcoming Boston Pops concert Broadway Today! Broadway’s Modern Masters, which will highlight the music of the composers Adam Guettel, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak and Robert L. Freedman, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Jeanine Tesori, Anaïs Mitchell, Michael R. Jackson, Jason Robert Brown and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Victoria Clark, Mandy Gonzalez, Scarlett Strallen, Bryce Pinkham, Darius de Haas and Joshua Henry will perform in the concerts at Symphony Hall in Boston on June 6 and 7 as well as a reprise concert at Tanglewood in Lenox, MA on July 6.

Danieley was married to three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie from October 19, 1997, until her death from ovarian cancer on September 13, 2018. Prior to her death, the couple co-starred in Next to Normal—playing the married couple Dan and Diana—and performed frequently in concert together. Mazzie received a posthumous Tony honor for her humanitarian work in 2019.

In 2019, Danieley spoke with Broadway.com about running the NYC Half Marathon in Mazzie's honor. Later that year, he staged the Marin Mazzie's Sunflower Power Hour benefit concert, an evening of performances honoring Mazzie, with proceeds benefiting the global nonprofit Cancer Support Community.

Danieley’s Instagram caption continued, “We have a busy summer ahead then heading to London where we’ll be living for the next 18 months, or so. Looking forward to life’s new big adventure, hand in hand, with this incredible woman! (Don’t worry King is coming too!)" (King is Danieley’s canine companion—a miniature schnauzer and Yorkshire terrier mix.)