Douglas Carter Beane & Lewis Flinn to Workshop To Wong Foo Musical Adaptation
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 20, 2017
Patrick Swayze in "To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar"
(Photo: Universal Pictures)

Tony nominee Douglas Carter Beane and Lewis Flinn are at work on a musical adaptation of the 1995 film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar. The stage show, featuring a book by screenwriter Beane and a score by Flinn, will receive a developmental presentation at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts from November 1-4.

Beeban Kidron directed the cult-favorite film about three drag queens whose car breaks down when traveling cross-country, leaving them abandoned in a small town. The film boasted a cast featuring Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, Stockard Channing and Blythe Danner.

The musical's developmental presentation, open to the public with a reservation, will feature students of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, including Korey Brown, Stephan Byc, Tom Chandler, Mia Christinis, Mecca Christy, Holland Lane Curtis, Alistair Don, Caleb Gonzales, Valerie Gorris, Gabriela Lopez Hernandez, Flo Van Hove, Finty Kelly, Jim Lawrenson, Aida Leventaki, Jane Logan, Juanes Montoya, Rafael Jason Nadal, Luke Anthony Neville, McKenna Parsons, Nico Piccardo, Oliver Sublet, Imani Youngblood and Ali Zaman.

Beane and Flinn, who happen to be married, collaborated on the Broadway musical Lysistrata Jones, for which Beane received a Tony nomination for his book. Most recently, the pair debuted the new musical Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure at Dallas Theater Center.

