Torch Song, Starring Michael Urie & Mercedes Ruehl, Receives Final Extension
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 23, 2017
Mercedes Ruehl & Michael Urie in "Torch Song"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The new off-Broadway production of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song has been extended again at Second Stage Theater. The production, which had received an initial extension to December 3, will now play through December 9. Directed by Moisés Kaufman, Torch Song began previews on September 26 and officially opened on October 19 at the Tony Kiser Theater. 

Torch Song takes place in 1979 New York City where Arnold Beckoff is on a quest for love, purpose and family. He's fierce in drag and fearless in crisis, and he won’t stop until he achieves the life he desires as a doting husband and a Jewish mother. Torch Song stars Michael Urie as Arnold alongside Mercedes Ruehl as Mrs. Beckoff. 

The cast also includes Jack DiFalco as David, Michael Rosen as Alan, Ward Horton as Ed and Roxanna Hope Radja as Laurel. Torch Song features scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by David Lander and sound design by Fitz Patton.

Torch Song

Michael Urie stars in the 35th anniversary production of Harvey Fierstein's landmark play.
