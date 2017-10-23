Latin History for Morons Cancels October 24 Performance; John Leguizamo Out Sick

The October 24 performance of Latin History for Morons has been canceled due to an illness of the show's author and star, John Leguizamo. A representative for the production stated that performances are scheduled to resume on October 25. Latin History for Morons began Broadway preview performances at Studio 54 on October 19. The show is scheduled to officially open on November 15.



Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history class, Latin History for Morons sees Leguizamo embarking on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Ricky Ricardo into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to the canceled October 24 performance will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.