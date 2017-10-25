Broadway BUZZ

Jeremy Renner & Maximiliano Hernandez to Join Avengers Co-Stars in Our Town Benefit Reading at Atlanta's Fox Theatre
News
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 25, 2017
Jeremy Renner
(Photo: Getty Images)

The John Gore Organization is proud to announce that Jeremy Renner and Maximiliano Hernández have joined the lineup of Avengers stars set to lead a benefit reading of Thornton Wilder's Our Town at Atlanta's Fox Theatre. Tony winner Kenny Leon will direct the reading supporting the relief efforts in the wake of the devastation left by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. The reading is scheduled for November 6 at 8:30pm.

As previously announced, Renner and Hernández will be joined by Avengers co-stars including Tony winner Scarlett Johansson, Oscar nominee Robert Downey Jr., upcoming Lobby Hero star Chris Evans and Tony nominee Mark Ruffalo. The event will also include additional, surprise appearances by celebrities and friends.

Tickets to this exclusive one-night-only event are now on sale and can be purchased online, by phone at 855-285-8499 or in person at the Fox Theatre Box Office. Tickets start at $89 and a limited number of VIP packages, which include premium seating in the orchestra pit or on stage, a post-performance meet-and-greet opportunity, a commemorative lanyard and a signed poster will be available starting at $1000.

Set in the idyllic village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, Our Town is a glimpse into the American experience of small-town life that captures the universal experience of being alive, falling in love, and facing death. Its 1938 original production earned a Pulitzer Prize for drama and the 1989 Broadway production garnered the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

The Hurricane Maria Community Relief & Recovery Fund will be housed at the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD) and funds will be used to support immediate relief, recovery and equitable rebuilding in Puerto Rico for low-income communities of color hit hardest by the storm. The fund will support organizations working on the frontlines with these communities.

The John Gore Organization (JGO) is the leading developer, producer, distributor and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide. Under the leadership of 11-time Tony-winning producer and owner John Gore, its family of companies includes Broadway Across America, Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Its productions span Broadway, off-Broadway, London's West End, Japan, Canada and 44 domestic markets. It has won Tonys in every producing category as well as numerous other Drama League, Drama Desk and Olivier awards.

