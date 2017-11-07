Broadway BUZZ

Tony Nominee Max von Essen to Join Anastasia on Broadway
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 7, 2017
Max von Essen
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Max von Essen is returning to Broadway. The Tony nominee will take over the role of Gleb in Broadway's Anastasia on December 5. As previously announced, Ramin Karimloo, who originated the role, will play his final performance on December 3.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the company of Anastasia," von Essen exclusively told Broadway.com. "I can't wait to work with that amazing cast, with so many friends of mine, and sink my teeth into that gorgeous Ahrens and Flaherty score. Not to mention being back at the Broadhurst where I performed in Les Misérables 10 years ago. When I was a kid, my only dream was to be on Broadway, and every time I get that chance, I still pinch myself. I also told the team that if it's easier to just Photoshop my head onto Ramin's body on all the posters, I'm fine with that. I mean, if it can save some money, you know. I just want to help."

Von Essen earned a 2015 Tony nomination for his performance as Henri Baurel in An American in Paris. He has also been seen on Broadway in Les Misérables, Jesus Christ Superstar, Dance of the Vampires and Evita. Von Essen's off-Broadway credits include Finian's Rainbow and Death Takes a Holiday.

Inspired by the beloved film, Anastasia follows a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

Directed by Darko Tresnjak and choreographed by Peggy Hickey, Anastasia features a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. The show began previews at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 23 and opened on April 24.

The cast of Anastasia is led by Christy Altomare as Anya, Derek Klena as Dmitry, John Bolton as Vlad, Caroline O'Connor as Countess Lily and 2017 Tony nominee Mary Beth Peil as Dowager Empress.

