Odds & Ends: Tony Winner Sara Ramirez Joins TV's Madam Secretary & More
Odds and Ends
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 24, 2017
Sara Ramirez
(Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.

Sara Ramirez Joins Cast of Madam Secretary
Sara Ramirez has booked a new small-screen gig! The Spamalot Tony winner and former Grey's Anatomy star has joined season four of the CBS hit Madam Secretary as a series regular, according to TVLine. Ramirez will take on the role of Kat Sandoval, described as "a brilliant political strategist, legendary in D.C. for her talent and for abruptly dropping out of politics until Elizabeth [played by Téa Leoni] manages to coax her back into the State Department." Ramirez joins a company led by fellow Tony winner Patina Miller and stage veterans Erich Bergen and Tim Daly. Ramirez's first episode of Madam Secretary will air on November 19.

Jelani Remy & More Set for 54 Sings Adele
The Lion King star Jelani Remy is among a talented cast set to pay tribute to hitmaker Adele in an upcoming concert at Feinstein's/54 Below. Part of the 54 Sings series, the event scheduled for October 29 at 9:30pm will feature the heart-stopping music of the 15-time Grammy winner, including "Set Fire to the Rain," "Someone Like You," "Hello" and "Rolling In The Deep." In addition to Remy, the company of 54 Sings Adele will include Sidney Dupont (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Christy Faber (Kinky Boots), Kimberly-Ann Truong (Miss Saigon), James Hayden Rodriguez (The Lightning Thief) and Jenna Rubaii (Groundhog Day), along with Jenna Stephanie Miller, Florrie Bagel and Erika Conaway. Mason Griffin will serve as the evening's musical director.

World Premiere by Alan Ayckbourn Set for London's Old Vic
Tony-winning playwright Alan Ayckbourn will debut the new two-part play The Divide in 2018 at London's Old Vic. The world premiere takes place in the aftermath of a deadly contagion which has decimated the population. Contact between men and women has become fatal and as new social norms prevail, brother and sister Elihu and Soween learn the restrictions of their tightly controlled society. Annabel Bolton will direct the work set to begin previews on February 1 with an opening scheduled for February 7. Casting and creative team for The Divide will be announced at a later date.

P.S. Original Pretty Woman cast member (and current Portuguese Kid star) Jason Alexander recently took a cute pic with Jason Danieley, who'll play the role originated on-screen by Alexander in the Pretty Woman musical. 

