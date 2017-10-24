Robert Guillaume, First African-American Actor to Play The Phantom of the Opera, Dies at 89

Robert Guillaume, the Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated star who is distinguished as the first African-American actor to take on the title role in The Phantom of the Opera, died on October 24 at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death, according to The New York Times, was complications from prostate cancer. Guillaume was 89.



Born Robert Peter Williams on November 30, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, the talent amassed an acting résumé consisting of achievements in television and on stage. Later taking on the surname Guillaume, the actor appeared in seven Broadway productions including turns in a revival of Finian's Rainbow (1960) as well as roles in Kwamina (1961) and Tambourines to Glory (1963).



Guillaume replaced in the title role of the original production of Purlie (1970) and later played the role in a Broadway revival (1972). Guillaume earned acclaim and a Tony nomination for Best Actor in a Musical playing Nathan Detroit in an all-African-American revival of Guys and Dolls (1976). His final Broadway credit was a replacement gig in the title role of Cyrano—The Musical (1994).



Guillaume saw great success on the small screen, earning a pair of Emmy Awards in the role of the butler and aspiring politician Benson DuBois on two series: Soap (1977-1980) and later Benson (1979-1986). Other Hollywood credits included the role of Isaac Jaffe on the TV series Sports Night (1998-2000), a voice role as Rafiki in the hit animated film The Lion King (1994) and the role of Dr. Bennett in Big Fish (2003).



In 1990, Guillaume made theater history as the first African-American actor to play the title role in The Phantom of the Opera. He took over the role from Michael Crawford in the Los Angeles production. Guillaume's other stage work included off-Broadway turns in Fly Blackbird (1962), Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris (1968), Charlie Was Here and Now He's Gone (1971) and Apple Pie (1976).



Guillaume married TV producer Marlene Scott in 1955; the couple later divorced. In 1985 he married TV producer Donna Brown, by whom he is survived, along with three daughters, one son, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.