Dog Day Afternoon Broadway Opening Night Brings Out Jon Bernthal, Molly Ringwald & More

The cast and creative team of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Dog Day Afternoon stole our hearts on the opening night carpet. Directed by Rupert Goold, the new play is based on both the 1972 true crime story and the Oscar-winning motion picture. Its stars, Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, were joined on the carpet by the rest of the company and celebrity guests including Molly Ringwald, Matty Matheson and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Take a look at the photos and full gallery below.

Dog Day Afternoon director Rupert Goold and playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis pose on opening night of their Broadway play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jon Bernthal takes to the Dog Day Afternoon opening night carpet in celebration of his Broadway debut as Sonny Amato. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach smiles proudly on opening night of Dog Day Afternoon, where he makes his Broadway debut as Sal DeSilva. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Jessica Hecht celebrates a fourth consecutive year of stage performances on the Dog Day Afternoon opening night carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The Bear guest star Molly Ringwald attends the opening night of her co-stars’ Broadway debuts in Dog Day Afternoon. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

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