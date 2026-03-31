Dog Day Afternoon Broadway Opening Night Brings Out Jon Bernthal, Molly Ringwald & More

The cast and creative team of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Dog Day Afternoon stole our hearts on the opening night carpet. Directed by Rupert Goold, the new play is based on both the 1972 true crime story and the Oscar-winning motion picture. Its stars, Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, were joined on the carpet by the rest of the company and celebrity guests including Molly Ringwald, Matty Matheson and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Take a look at the photos and full gallery below.
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