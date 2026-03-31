 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Dog Day Afternoon Broadway Opening Night Brings Out Jon Bernthal, Molly Ringwald & More

The Stephen Adly Guirgis play, based on the true crime story and iconic film, premieres with a starry red carpet

Photo Op
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 31, 2026
Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Dog Day Afternoon opens on Broadway, with a new play by Stephen Adly Guirgis directed by Rupert Goold, based on the 1972 true crime story and Oscar-winning film
  • Stars Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach lead the cast, celebrating on the opening night red carpet with the full company
  • Celebrity guests including Molly Ringwald, Matty Matheson and Jesse Tyler Ferguson attended the star-studded opening night event

The cast and creative team of Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Dog Day Afternoon stole our hearts on the opening night carpet. Directed by Rupert Goold, the new play is based on both the 1972 true crime story and the Oscar-winning motion picture. Its stars, Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, were joined on the carpet by the rest of the company and celebrity guests including Molly Ringwald, Matty Matheson and Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Take a look at the photos and full gallery below.

Dog Day Afternoon director Rupert Goold and playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis pose on opening night of their Broadway play. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Jon Bernthal takes to the Dog Day Afternoon opening night carpet in celebration of his Broadway debut as Sonny Amato. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach smiles proudly on opening night of Dog Day Afternoon, where he makes his Broadway debut as Sal DeSilva. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Jessica Hecht celebrates a fourth consecutive year of stage performances on the Dog Day Afternoon opening night carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The Bear guest star Molly Ringwald attends the opening night of her co-stars’ Broadway debuts in Dog Day Afternoon. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
View the Full Gallery Here

 

Get tickets to Dog Day Afternoon!

Related Shows

Dog Day Afternoon

from $77.70

Star Files

Jon Bernthal

Elizabeth Canavan

Esteban Andres Cruz

Spencer Garrett

Jessica Hecht

Danny Johnson

Michael Kostroff

Paola Lázaro

Ebon Moss-Bachrach

Wilemina Olivia-Garcia

John Ortiz

Christopher Sears

Michael Shayan

Jeff Still

Andrea Syglowski
View All (15)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mariska Hargitay Joins Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway as Show Extends Run
  2. Mary Beth Hurt, Tony-Nominated Broadway Actress and Film Star, Dies at 79
  3. 6 Reasons Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway Isn’t What You Expect
Back to Top