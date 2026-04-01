Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones and Debbie Gravitte Join Just In Time on Broadway Tonight

Isa Briones, Matthew Morrison and Debbie Gravitte (Photos: Jonny Marlow and c/o Polk & Co.)

This could be the start of something big! Matthew Morrison, Isa Briones (Hadestown, The Pitt) and Tony winner Debbie Gravitte join Just In Time, the Bobby Darin biomusical at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre on April 1. Morrison succeeds Jonathan Groff as Bobby Darin, playing the role for a limited engagement through April 19 before Jeremy Jordan takes over on April 21. Briones succeeds Modern Family star Sarah Hyland as Connie Francis and Gravitte replaces Michele Pawk as Polly.

Morrison, Briones and Gravitte join current cast members Sadie Dickerson as Sandra Dee (Carrie St. Louis begins performances as Sandra Dee on April 21), Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.”

The musical features a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Scenic design is by two-time Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski.

A trio this accomplished deserves at least 18 yellow roses tonight!

Get tickets to Just In Time!