Mariska Hargitay Joins Every Brilliant Thing on Broadway as Show Extends Run

Dun-dun. Mariska Hargitay, best known for playing Captain Olivia Benson on NBC's Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, will succeed Tony winner Daniel Radcliffe in Every Brilliant Thing, making her Broadway debut. Written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, the solo show began performances at Broadway's Hudson Theatre on February 21 and officially opened on March 12. Originally scheduled to close on May 24, the production has now been extended through June 28, with Hargitay beginning performances on May 26. Radcliffe will complete his run on May 24 as scheduled.

"I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much," said Hargitay. "I’m always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity. It feels like an extraordinary gift to make my Broadway debut, the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, with a play that affirms life so emphatically. For me, the triumph of this beautiful piece of work—this luminously brilliant thing—is that through a deeply personal story, we experience the universal endeavor of keeping ourselves pointed towards light, compassion and hope."

Hargitay is an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of Benson, and holds the record for longest-running character of all time in an American primetime drama. Her other television credits include Can't Hurry Love and ER. Hargitay co-produced the 2017 HBO documentary I Am Evidence, winning a News and Documentary Emmy for the project. In 2025, she launched the production company Mighty Entertainment, under which she directed the documentary My Mom Jayne about her late mother, actress Jayne Mansfield.

Get tickets to Every Brilliant Thing!