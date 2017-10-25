Billy Porter & MJ Rodriguez Cast in Ryan Murphy's New TV Pilot Pose

Billy Porter, who is currently reprising his Tony-winning turn in Kinky Boots, and off-Broadway alum MJ Rodriguez (Rent, Runaways) have been cast in the pilot Pose, a new TV drama created by Ryan Murphy (Glee, Feud). The series is distinguished as featuring the highest number of transgender series regulars ever on a scripted TV show, according to Variety.



Murphy co-created the '80s-set Pose with Brad Falchuk and Steven Canals. Based in New York City, the show examines "the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in Manhattan: the emergence of the luxury Trump-era universe, the ball culture world, and downtown social and literary scene."



In addition to Porter and Rodriguez, Pose will star Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Ryan Jamaal Swain and Dyllon Burnside. The pilot is slated to begin production in New York City this November.