M. Butterfly Revival Will Fold Its Wings on Broadway

The new Broadway production of David Henry Hwang's 1988 Tony-winning play M. Butterfly will play its final performance at the Cort Theatre on January 14, 2018. Tony winner Julie Taymor directs the revival which began previews on October 7 and officially opened on October 26. By closing, M. Butterfly will have played 19 previews and 93 regular performances.



M. Butterfly follows the relationship between Rene (played by Clive Owen), a French diplomat living in China, and Song Liling (Jin Ha), a soprano at the Beijing Opera. Joining Owen and Ha in the cast are Tony nominee Enid Graham, with Clea Alsip, Murray Bartlett, Michael Countryman, Celeste Den, Jess Fry, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cole Horibe, Jason Ignacio, Kristen Faith Oei, Erica Sweany, John Leonard Thompson and Erica Wong.



M. Butterfly features original music by Elliot Goldenthal, with choreography by Ma Cong, scenic design by Paul Steinberg, costume design by Constance Hoffman, lighting design by Donald Holder and sound design by Will Pickens.



