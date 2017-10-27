Broadway BUZZ

Watch Clive Owen, Jin Ha & More in Broadway's Electric M. Butterfly
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 27, 2017

Show clips from the colorful, Julie Taymor-directed M. Butterfly.

M. Butterfly

Clive Owen stars in David Henry Hwang’s modern classic, a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal.
