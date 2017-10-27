Skip Navigation
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Cities
Search
Cancel
Browse
Shows
Read
Buzz
Watch
Video
Tickets for
Groups
Gift Cards
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Watch Clive Owen, Jin Ha & More in Broadway's Electric
M. Butterfly
Show Clips
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 27, 2017
Show clips from the colorful, Julie Taymor-directed
M. Butterfly
.
Watch the Video
M. Butterfly
Clive Owen stars in David Henry Hwang’s modern classic, a remarkable love story of international espionage and personal betrayal.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Trending Now
Lin-Manuel Miranda's Son Gave the Official Thumbs-Up on 'Almost Like Praying'
Anastasia
's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena Win Our Hearts in New Recording-Studio Video
Ana Gasteyer Joins Cast of
A Christmas Story Live!
on Fox
SpongeBob SquarePants
Star Lilli Cooper Is Broadway.com's Next Vlogger
Robert Guillaume, First African-American Actor to Play The Phantom of the Opera, Dies at 89
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
Wicked
The Lion King
The Phantom of the Opera
Dear Evan Hansen
Aladdin
The Book of Mormon
School of Rock - The Musical
Cats
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
A Bronx Tale
Waitress
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Broadway Buzz
Find a Show
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit
More
Apps
Merch Store
Mobile Website
© 2017 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters