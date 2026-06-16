Christopher Jackson Will Return to Hamilton as George Washington on Broadway

Original cast member Christopher Jackson will return to Hamilton as George Washington. The actor, who is reprising his role 10 years after his departure from the show, begins performances on September 8. He will play a limited engagement through January 3, 2027 at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre.

“Returning to Hamilton as George Washington is a deeply meaningful homecoming,” Jackson said in a statement. “This show changed my life, and it remains one of the great honors of my career to be part of telling this story. To step back into this room, with this company and this audience, is something I will never take for granted.”

Jackson originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton’s off-Broadway and Broadway productions, earning a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original Broadway cast recording. His Broadway credits include In the Heights, The Lion King, Memphis, After Midnight, Bronx Bombers, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Hell's Kitchen and Celebrity Autobiography. Jackson is a founding member of Freestyle Love Supreme along with Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. As a songwriter, he won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song for “What I Am,” written for Sesame Street with Bill Sherman.

The current cast of Hamilton features Marcus John as Alexander Hamilton, Donald Webber, Jr. as Aaron Burr, Lauren Mariasoosay as Eliza Hamilton, Lencia Kebede as Angelica Schuyler, Wallace Smith as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Simon Longnight as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Isaiah Johnson as George Washington, David Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Amina Faye as Peggy Schuyler/Mariah Reynolds and Jarrod Spector as King George III.

With book, music and lyrics by Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now, based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. It has won Tony​​, Grammy​​ and Olivier Awards as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

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