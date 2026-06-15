Mariska Hargitay Is Facing Her Fears With Her Broadway Debut in Every Brilliant Thing

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star (and No. 1 New York Knicks fan!) Mariska Hargitay makes her Broadway debut in Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe's solo show, Every Brilliant Thing. Broadway.com stopped by the recent red carpet celebration in honor of Hargitay's debut, and caught up with the SVU and Broadway stars who showed up in support.

Throughout the process of leading a show filled with audience participation, Hargitay is learning a lot—and facing her fears. “I have put myself in this situation, doing something that I’ve never done, and that’s scary,” she admits. “It’s been such an incredible journey to go through this thing and climb this mountain that, at times, felt crippling. This journey of it, it’s just been extraordinary.”

Raúl Esparza, who will return to Broadway next season in the new musical Galileo, attended the celebration of his friend and former SVU co-star. “This is a huge challenge,” he says. “She’s been wanting to do stage work for a while, and then she does this, which is insane! It’s like, ‘Okay, I’ll go climb Mount Everest.’ But that’s who she is, and she’s fearless.”

Christopher Meloni—the Elliot Stabler to Hargitay's Olivia Benson—comments on the differences between seeing her act on stage and screen. “It’s a whole new experience,” he says. “All new muscles that you’re flexing as an actor, artist. It’s fun to explore new territory.”

Hear more from Hargitay, Esparza, Meloni, Corey Cott and more in the video below.

Get tickets to Every Brilliant Thing!