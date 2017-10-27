Odds & Ends: Falsettos Revival Debuts on PBS & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Falsettos Debuts on PBS

What more can I say? The Tony-nommed revival of William Finn and James Lapine's Falsettos arrives on PBS tonight at 9:00pm EST, courtesy of the Great Performances series, and we couldn't be more excited. The beloved production, which concluded its run in January, features Tony-nominated performances by Christian Borle as Marvin opposite Andrew Rannells as Whizzer with Stephanie J. Block as Trina and Prince of Broadway player Brandon Uranowitz as Mendel. The cast also includes current Waitress star Betsy Wolfe as Cordelia, Tracie Thoms as Dr. Charlotte and Anthony Rosenthal as Jason. Tune in tonight and be sure to have tissues handy.







Constantine Maroulis & More to Lead Robert Moses Musical Bulldozer

Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis will lead the company of Bulldozer: The Ballad of Robert Moses, a new musical about the American urban planner of the show's title, who literally shaped New York through his control of its park system, streets, bridges and tunnels. Featuring a book by Peter Galperin and Daniel Scot Kadin, with music and lyrics by Galperin, Karen Carpenter will direct the show, which received a reading in May, at off-Broadway's Theatre at St. Clement's. Performances will run from November 25, 2017 through January 7, 2018. Joining Maroulis will be stage vets Molly Pope as Jane Jacobs and Wayne Wilcox as Nelson Rockefeller, alongside Ryan Knowles and Kacie Sheik.



Hangman, U.S. Premiere by Martin McDonagh, Announces Full Casting

Casting is complete for Hangman, the previously announced U.S. premiere by Tony-nominated playwright Martin McDonagh. The work will play off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company beginning on January 18, 2018 with an opening slated for February 5 at the Linda Gross Theater. Matthew Dunster directs a company featuring Mark Addy, Owen Campbell, Billy Carter, Maxwell Caulfield, Johnny Flynn, Gaby French, Gilles Geary, Richard Hollis, John Horton, David Lansbury, Sally Rogers and Reece Shearsmith. Hangmen centers on Harry (Addy), who is something of a local celebrity in his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham. But what's the second-best hangman in England to do on the day they've abolished hanging? Amongst the cub reporters and pub regulars dying to hear Harry’s reaction to the news, his old assistant Syd (Shearsmith) and the peculiar Mooney (Flynn) lurk with very different motives for their visit. Hangmen will play a limited engagement through March 4.



Mary Testa, Kyle Scatliffe & Margo Seibert to Lead Reading of Sacrifices—The Ancient Musical

Current Portuguese Kid star Mary Testa will join fellow stage stars Kyle Scatliffe (As You Like It) and Margo Seibert (In Transit) to test out a new show. Sacrifices—The Ancient Musical, featuring a book by Eli Kaplan-Wildmann, music by Yonatan Cnaan and lyrics by Andrew Zachary Cohen, will receive a reading at Pearl Studios on November 13 at 1:00pm and 6:00pm. Tea Alagic will direct. Sacrifices—The Ancient Musical tells the story of a city torn apart by corruption and hate, leading both to its destruction and to the creation of a new life—one without bloodshed or sacrifice. The musical was written and developed in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and New York.



War Paint Star Christine Ebersole to Lead L.A.'s Candide with Kelsey Grammer

Christine Ebersole, the two-time Tony winner who concludes her run in War Paint on November 5, will join Tony nominee Kelsey Grammer for L.A. Opera's upcoming production of Leonard Bernstein's 1956 Broadway classic Candide. Ebersole will take on the comic leading role of the long-suffering but resilient Old Lady with Grammer in the dual role of Voltaire and Dr. Pangloss. The production will run from January 27 through February 18, 2018 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles. Francesca Zambello, who helmed Broadway's The Little Mermaid, will direct a company that also includes Jack Swanson in the title role and Erin Morley as Cunegonde.