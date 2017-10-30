Broadway BUZZ

Adam Kaplan to Replace Bobby Conte Thornton in A Bronx Tale on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 30, 2017
Adam Kaplan
(Photo: Emilio Madrd-Kuser)

He'll be one of the great ones! Adam Kaplan will step into the shoes of leading man Bobby Conte Thornton as Calogero in A Bronx Tale on November 9. As previously announced, original cast member Thornton will play his final performance in the musical on November 5.

Kaplan was last seen on Broadway in Newsies. His other stage credits include Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic and the national tour of Kinky Boots.

Based on the solo play and hit film of the same name, A Bronx Tale takes place in the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. A Bronx Tale features a book by Chazz Palminteri (on whose story the show is based), music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater. Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro co-direct the production with choreography by Sergio Trujillo.

The current cast of A Bronx Tale is also led by Nick Cordero as Sonny, Richard H. Blake as Lorenzo, Lucia Giannetta as Rosina and Christiani Pitts as Jane, with Will Coombs and Jonah Mussolino alternating as Young Calogero. A Bronx Tale began previews at the Longacre Theatre on November 3, 2016 and officially opened on December 1.

A streetwise new musical based on the real life story of Chazz Palminteri.
