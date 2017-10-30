Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Emily Skinner in 'Prince of Broadway'
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)
The Reign Continues! Prince of Broadway to Release a Cast Album
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 30, 2017

Prince of Broadway may have played its final Broadway performance on October 29 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, but the talented cast's performances from a number of Harold Prince's shows will live on. The company reunited on October 30 to record a cast album via Gorgeous Entertainment, which will be released at a date to be announced.

The cast of Prince of Broadway included Karen Ziemba, Michael Xavier, Chuck Cooper, Janet Dacal, Bryonha Marie Parham, Emily Skinner, Brandon Uranowitz, Kaley Ann Voorhees and Tony Yazbeck in various iconic roles from Prince's celebrated career. All of their vocals will be featured on the recording.

Prince of Broadway made its world premiere in Japan in 2015. The musical includes songs from many of the shows that earned Prince his record 21 Tony Awards, as well as biographical material. The show features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson; new songs, musical supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown; co-direction and choreography by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman and co-direction by Prince himself.
 

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Beyond Wonderful! Meet Wicked's Gravity-Defying Ensemble
  2. Chess Will Receive First Revival in London's West End
  3. Anna Baryshnikov on Not Being a Dancer and Finding Stillness in Broadway's Time and the Conways
  4. Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena Win Our Hearts in New Recording-Studio Video
  5. Jersey Boys Off-Broadway Run Announces Complete Casting

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters