Sting's The Last Ship to Sail Away to the U.K. in 2018

The Last Ship, the original musical featuring a book by Tony winners John Logan and Brian Yorkey and a Tony-nominated score by legendary songwriter Sting, will make its U.K. debut in 2018. Directed by Lorne Campbell, The Last Ship will play a four-week run at Northern Stage in Newcastle beginning on March 12 and concluding on April 7, followed by an 11-city U.K. and Ireland tour running through July 7.



Based on Sting's 1991 recording The Soul Cages, The Last Ship centers on the demise of the shipbuilding industry. When Gideon Fletcher returns home after 17 years at sea, tensions between past and future flare in both his family and his town. The local shipyard, around which Wallsend has always revolved, is closing and no one knows what will come next, only that a half-built ship towers over the terraces.



Jimmy Nail will reprise his performance as Jackie White (a role Sting later played) from the 2014-2015 Broadway production of The Last Ship. Full casting will be announced at a later date.



Look back at the Broadway production of The Last Ship below.



