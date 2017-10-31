Odds & Ends: Watch Miss Saigon's Young Stars Trick-or-Treat at Hamilton & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.





Watch the Tams of Miss Saigon Trick-or-Treat at Their Neighbors' Theaters

The adorable young stars who rotate in the role of Tam in Broadway's Miss Saigon have teamed up for what just might be the cutest Halloween video this year. The pint-sized actors inhabiting the moving role onstage went trick-or-treating at neighboring shows Come From Away, Hamilton and Waitress, donning a variety of costumes. Give the cute stars a watch below and be sure to catch them live in Miss Saigon at the Broadway Theatre!

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

Anson Mount, star of TV's, and off-Broadway alum Bobby Moreno are set to lead the new off-Broadway play, written and directed by Robert O'Hara (). The play will make its world premiere with Playwrights Horizons. Previews will begin on December 15 with an opening set for January 8. In, Mark (Mount) and Jason (Moreno) were keeping things casual until Jason got pregnant. But however unplanned the pregnancy was, nothing could be less expected than the chain of events it would set in motion. The cast will also include Tony nominee André De Shields, Stephen Schnetzer, Ariel Shafir and David Ryan Smith.will play a limited engagement through January 28.Direct from a hit L.A. engagement,, a spoof on the acclaimed movie musical, will play a monthlong run at off-Broadway's Subculture. Co-written by Jimmy Fowlie and Jordan Black, starring Fowlie and directed by Black,will begin performances on December 1 with an opening slated for December 7. Fowlie stars as Mia, the role played by Emma Stone on-screen, in the solo comedy of determination, ambition, crushed hopes and triumph in the "City of Stars." Boulder City will run through January 7.