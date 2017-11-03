Jason Mraz Serves Up a Broadway Debut in Waitress

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz dons the stethoscope of goofy, charming Dr. Pomatter in Broadway's Waitress beginning on November 3. The two-time Grammy winner joins leading lady Betsy Wolfe for a limited 10-week engagement in the musical featuring the Tony-nominated score of Sara Bareilles. Waitress will mark Mraz's stage-acting debut as well as his first appearance on the Great White Way.



"Broadway by itself is a big deal for any performer. I've been aware of it my whole life," Mraz told Broadway.com. "Add Sara B's beautiful pop-musical compositions and I'm simply blessed."



Mraz is most known for the 2009 chart-topper "I'm Yours." He won a pair of 2010 Grammy Awards for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for "Make It Mine" and Best Pop Collaboration for "Lucky." Mraz's albums include Waiting for My Rocket to Come, Mr. A–Z, Yes! and Love Is a Four-Letter Word. The sweet-voiced star's TV gigs have included appearances on Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live, Opening Act and Dancing with the Stars. He produced the 2012 documentary film The Big Fix and narrated the 2015 doc Unity.



Based on the film of the same name, Waitress features direction by Diane Paulus, a book by Jessie Nelson and a Tony-nommed score by Bareilles. The cast is also led by Will Swenson as Earl, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Maia Nkenge Wilson as Becky, Eric Anderson as Cal and John Cullum as Joe. Broadway vet David Josefsberg also joins the company on November 3 for a limited run in the role of Ogie.



