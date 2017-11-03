Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Jason Mraz Serves Up a Broadway Debut in Waitress
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 3, 2017
Jason Mraz & Betsy Wolfe
(Photo: Jason Bell)

Singer-songwriter Jason Mraz dons the stethoscope of goofy, charming Dr. Pomatter in Broadway's Waitress beginning on November 3. The two-time Grammy winner joins leading lady Betsy Wolfe for a limited 10-week engagement in the musical featuring the Tony-nominated score of Sara Bareilles. Waitress will mark Mraz's stage-acting debut as well as his first appearance on the Great White Way.

"Broadway by itself is a big deal for any performer. I've been aware of it my whole life," Mraz told Broadway.com. "Add Sara B's beautiful pop-musical compositions and I'm simply blessed."

Mraz is most known for the 2009 chart-topper "I'm Yours." He won a pair of 2010 Grammy Awards for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance for "Make It Mine" and Best Pop Collaboration for "Lucky." Mraz's albums include Waiting for My Rocket to Come, Mr. A–Z, Yes! and Love Is a Four-Letter Word. The sweet-voiced star's TV gigs have included appearances on Sesame Street, Saturday Night Live, Opening Act and Dancing with the Stars. He produced the 2012 documentary film The Big Fix and narrated the 2015 doc Unity.

Based on the film of the same name, Waitress features direction by Diane Paulus, a book by Jessie Nelson and a Tony-nommed score by Bareilles. The cast is also led by Will Swenson as Earl, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Maia Nkenge Wilson as Becky, Eric Anderson as Cal and John Cullum as Joe. Broadway vet David Josefsberg also joins the company on November 3 for a limited run in the role of Ogie.

Give a first listen to Mraz singing with Wolfe below.

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo Lead Moulin Rouge Developmental Lab
  2. Wicked's Ashley Parker Angel on Dancing Through His Career & More
  3. See Bette Midler & More Celebrate Halloween in Style
  4. Beyond Wonderful! Meet Wicked's Gravity-Defying Ensemble
  5. Anna Baryshnikov on Not Being a Dancer and Finding Stillness in Broadway's Time and the Conways

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters