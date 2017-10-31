David Josefsberg to Play Limited Run in Waitress on Broadway

David Josefsberg has been announced to join the company of Waitress. The Broadway veteran will play the role of the love-smitten Ogie for a limited engagement from November 3-19, stepping in for Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald.



Josefsberg has been seen on Broadway in Les Misérables, Grease, The Wedding Singer, Motown The Musical, Honeymoon in Vegas and An Act of God. His off-Broadway credits include The Joys of Sex, Cam Jansen, Altar Boyz, Slut and Rated P...for Parenthood.



Waitress, based on the film of the same name, features a book by Jessie Nelson and a Tony-nominated score by Sara Bareilles. The current cast features former Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Will Swenson as Earl, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Maia Nkenge Wilson as Becky, Eric Anderson as Cal and John Cullum as Joe.



As previously announced, Waitress will also welcome Jason Mraz in the role of Dr. Pomatter on November 3.