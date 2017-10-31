Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

David Josefsberg to Play Limited Run in Waitress on Broadway
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 31, 2017
David Josefsberg
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

David Josefsberg has been announced to join the company of Waitress. The Broadway veteran will play the role of the love-smitten Ogie for a limited engagement from November 3-19, stepping in for Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald.

Josefsberg has been seen on Broadway in Les Misérables, Grease, The Wedding Singer, Motown The Musical, Honeymoon in Vegas and An Act of God. His off-Broadway credits include The Joys of Sex, Cam Jansen, Altar Boyz, Slut and Rated P...for Parenthood.

Waitress, based on the film of the same name, features a book by Jessie Nelson and a Tony-nominated score by Sara Bareilles. The current cast features former Broadway.com vlogger Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Will Swenson as Earl, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, Maia Nkenge Wilson as Becky, Eric Anderson as Cal and John Cullum as Joe.

As previously announcedWaitress will also welcome Jason Mraz in the role of Dr. Pomatter on November 3.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Beyond Wonderful! Meet Wicked's Gravity-Defying Ensemble
  2. Chess Will Receive First Revival in London's West End
  3. Anna Baryshnikov on Not Being a Dancer and Finding Stillness in Broadway's Time and the Conways
  4. Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena Win Our Hearts in New Recording-Studio Video
  5. Jersey Boys Off-Broadway Run Announces Complete Casting

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters