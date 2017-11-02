Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Annaleigh Ashford, Aaron Tveit, Laura Osnes & Christopher Jackson
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
Annaleigh Ashford, Aaron Tveit, Laura Osnes & Christopher Jackson to Sing Leonard Bernstein in Televised New Year's Eve Concert
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 2, 2017

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, Broadway alum Aaron Tveit and Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Christopher Jackson will ring in the New Year with the special concert New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway. The foursome will sing classic tunes written by Leonard Bernstein in the December 31 concert, set for 8:00pm at David Geffen Hall. New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway will be telecast nationally on PBS stations that evening at 9:00pm.

New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway will feature Ashford, Osnes, Jackon and Tveit singing songs from Bernstein's scores for On the Town, Wonderful Town, West Side Story and Candide. The performances will be accompanied by Bramwell Tovey leading members of the New York Philharmonic.

Ashford is a Tony winner for You Can't Take It with You who was last seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George. Osnes earned Tony noms for Bonnie and Clyde and Cinderella and most recently appeared on the Great White Way in Bandstand. Tveit is currently leading the developmental lab of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. His Broadway credits include Hairspray, Wicked, Next to Normal and Catch Me If You Can. Jackson is a Tony nominee for Hamilton whose other Broadway turns include After Midnight, In the Heights, The Lion King and Memphis.

New Year's Eve: Bernstein on Broadway is part of Bernstein’s Philharmonic: A Centennial Festival, the New York Philharmonic's celebration of Leonard Bernstein's upcoming 100th birthday year.

View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Exclusive! Aaron Tveit & Karen Olivo Lead Moulin Rouge Developmental Lab
  2. Wicked's Ashley Parker Angel on Dancing Through His Career & More
  3. See Bette Midler & More Celebrate Halloween in Style
  4. Beyond Wonderful! Meet Wicked's Gravity-Defying Ensemble
  5. Anna Baryshnikov on Not Being a Dancer and Finding Stillness in Broadway's Time and the Conways

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters