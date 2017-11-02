Annaleigh Ashford, Aaron Tveit, Laura Osnes & Christopher Jackson to Sing Leonard Bernstein in Televised New Year's Eve Concert

Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford, Broadway alum Aaron Tveit and Tony nominees Laura Osnes and Christopher Jackson will ring in the New Year with the special concert New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway. The foursome will sing classic tunes written by Leonard Bernstein in the December 31 concert, set for 8:00pm at David Geffen Hall. New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway will be telecast nationally on PBS stations that evening at 9:00pm.



New Year’s Eve: Bernstein on Broadway will feature Ashford, Osnes, Jackon and Tveit singing songs from Bernstein's scores for On the Town, Wonderful Town, West Side Story and Candide. The performances will be accompanied by Bramwell Tovey leading members of the New York Philharmonic.



Ashford is a Tony winner for You Can't Take It with You who was last seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George. Osnes earned Tony noms for Bonnie and Clyde and Cinderella and most recently appeared on the Great White Way in Bandstand. Tveit is currently leading the developmental lab of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. His Broadway credits include Hairspray, Wicked, Next to Normal and Catch Me If You Can. Jackson is a Tony nominee for Hamilton whose other Broadway turns include After Midnight, In the Heights, The Lion King and Memphis.



New Year's Eve: Bernstein on Broadway is part of Bernstein’s Philharmonic: A Centennial Festival, the New York Philharmonic's celebration of Leonard Bernstein's upcoming 100th birthday year.