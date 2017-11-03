Culturalist Challenge! Which Into the Woods Character Is Your Favorite?

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top-10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.



It's Friday, and we want to go to the festival! Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's enchanting Into the Woods celebrates 30 years since it opened on Broadway on November 5. Two Great White Way revivals, one epic Delacorte Theater production and a star-studded big screen version later, this has become one of the most beloved shows among musical theater geeks (like us!). In honor of three decades of Into the Woods, we have a request: bring us the cow as white as milk, the cape as red as blood, the hair as yellow as corn, the slipper as pure as gold and all of the peanut butter cups you can find. All right, we're (half) kidding. We want to know which Into the Woods character is your absolute fave. Broadway.com Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip braved this challenge with her top 10. No one is alone—truly! So send us your picks!



STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.



STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click “rearrange list” to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.



Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.



Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!