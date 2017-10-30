The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Wicked Songs

Happy anniversary, Wicked! The gravity-defying musical celebrates 14 years on Broadway ob October 30, and oh what a celebration we're having! On Friday, we asked you to do the impossible and share your favorite songs from Stephen Schwartz's score. Like Elphaba, you did wonders, and the green girl's numbers rule your top 10. Take a look at your top 10 favorite songs, and happy Wicked Day, Ozians!



10. "One Short Day"







9. "I'm Not That Girl"







8. "Dancing Through Life"







7. "As Long As You're Mine"







6. "What Is This Feeling?"







5. "Popular"







4. "The Wizard and I"







3. "No Good Deed"







2. "For Good"







1. "Defying Gravity"



