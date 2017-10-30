Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

(Photos: Joan Marcus)
The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Wicked Songs
Features
by Lindsey Sullivan • Oct 30, 2017

Happy anniversary, Wicked! The gravity-defying musical celebrates 14 years on Broadway ob October 30, and oh what a celebration we're having! On Friday, we asked you to do the impossible and share your favorite songs from Stephen Schwartz's score. Like Elphaba, you did wonders, and the green girl's numbers rule your top 10. Take a look at your top 10 favorite songs, and happy Wicked Day, Ozians!

10. "One Short Day"



9. "I'm Not That Girl"



8. "Dancing Through Life"



7. "As Long As You're Mine"



6. "What Is This Feeling?"



5. "Popular"



4. "The Wizard and I"



3. "No Good Deed"



2. "For Good"



1. "Defying Gravity"

Wicked

“The best musical of the decade.” - Entertainment Weekly
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Trending Now

  1. Beyond Wonderful! Meet Wicked's Gravity-Defying Ensemble
  2. Chess Will Receive First Revival in London's West End
  3. Anna Baryshnikov on Not Being a Dancer and Finding Stillness in Broadway's Time and the Conways
  4. Anastasia's Christy Altomare & Derek Klena Win Our Hearts in New Recording-Studio Video
  5. Jersey Boys Off-Broadway Run Announces Complete Casting

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton Wicked The Lion King The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical The Book of Mormon Cats A Bronx Tale Beautiful: The Carole King Musical Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Broadway Buzz Find a Show Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
Media Kit

More

Apps Merch Store Mobile Website

© 2017 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters