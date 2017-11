Billy Porter and Stark Sands are back in Kinky Boots, and just when we thought the musical's original pair had completely warmed our hearts, they've delivered up more magic. The show has just released a new take on Cyndi Lauper's poignant "Not My Father's Son." This acoustic version of the gentle tune is the perfect entryway into the weekend, and a reminder to make our way over to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre to see Porter and Sands back onstage.