Step Right Up & Check Out These Amazing Posters for The Greatest Showman, Starring Hugh Jackman
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Nov 3, 2017
Hugh Jackman

We're already addicted to blasting Keala Settle's show-stopping number "This Is Me" from The Greatest Showman original soundtrack (fun fact: it's one of Oprah's favorite things, so you best believe it's one of ours). Now we have some gorgeous visuals to enjoy while we count down the days until the vibrant movie musical hits theaters on December 20. Directed by Michael Gracey, The Greatest Showman follows the career of P.T. Barnum, played by Tony winner Hugh Jackman, who became known as the iconic entertainer and creator of the three-ring circus. As previously reported, Zac Efron, Zendaya and Michelle Williams, pictured below, will also appear in the film, which will feature music from Dear Evan Hansen and La La Land duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Check out the whimsical posters and get pumped to see this kaleidoscopic cinematic gem up on the big screen super soon!





