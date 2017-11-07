London Odds & Ends: Watch the Stars of The Woman in White Sing from the Luminous Score & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you may have missed today.



Sample the Score of the New Woman in White

Audiences are gearing up for the London return of The Woman in White. The musical featuring a Tony-nominated score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel will play the Charing Cross Theatre for a 12-week run from November 20-February 10. The production has released a teaser video of stars Anna O’Byrne and Ashley Stillburn singing the stirring number "I Believe My Heart." Give a watch below and don't miss the chance to see them live.







David Eldridge's Beginning Set for West End Transfer

The National Theatre's acclaimed production of David Eldridge's Beginning will transfer to the West End's Ambassadors Theatre. The work will play a limited 10-week run beginning on January 15, 2018 with an opening slated for January 23. Beginning is a tender and funny look at the first fragile moments of risking one's heart and taking a chance. Justine Mitchell and Sam Troughton will reprise their performances as Laura and Danny from the Dorfman Theatre run. Directed by Polly Findlay, Beginning will feature design by Fly Davis, lighting by Jack Knowles, sound by Paul Arditti and movement by Naomi Said.



David Thaxton to Return to the Role of Javert in Les Misérables

Olivier winner David Thaxton will again take on the role of Javert in Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre. Thaxton, who previously played the role in 2014, will begin performances on January 22, 2018. He joins a company led by Killian Donnelly as Jean Valjean, Carley Stenson as Fantine, Steven Meo as Thénardier, Karis Jack as Eponine, Jacqueline Tate as Madame Thénardier, Hyoie O’Grady as Enjolras, Paul Wilkins as Marius and Charlotte Kennedy as Cosette. Now in its 33rd year in London, Les Misérables originally opened at the Barbican Theatre on October 8, 1985, transferred to the Palace Theatre on December 4, 1985 and moved to its current home at the Queen’s Theatre on April 3, 2004.