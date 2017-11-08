King Kong Sets First Preview & Opening Date on Broadway

King Kong, the highly anticipated new musical that blends robotics, puppetry and stagecraft, has announced an opening-night date of November 8, 2018. Preview performances will begin October 5. As previously announced, the musical featuring a book by Jack Thorne and music by Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect will make its home at the Broadway Theatre. Drew McOnie directs.



Based on the 1932 novel, King Kong follows a young actress and a maverick filmmaker as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the greatest wonder the world has ever seen. At the center of the stage show is a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians.



King Kong’s design team will include Peter England (set and projection design), Sonny Tilders (creature design), Roger Kirk (costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), Peter Hylenski (sound design) and Gavin Robins (aerial movement director). Casting and additional creative team members will be announced at a later date.



The Broadway Theatre is the current home of the Miss Saigon revival, which is set to conclude its limited run on January 14, 2018.